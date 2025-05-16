Exeter lit up with all the colours of the rainbow as the city celebrated Pride last weekend.
The LGBTQ+ Pride flag was proudly raised above the County Hall marking the moment of unity and support for the community.
In his speech John Hart, chair of the Devon County Council said: “As a council, we stand here as allies and advocates to foster an environment of acceptance across the council and Devon,”
“To everyone here today, thank you for your support, your courage and your pride. Together, we raise this flag as a reminder that every voice matters.”
Thousands of people turned up to celebrate equality, equity and inclusion for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer plus communities.
There were free events, food and music to celebrate the day in style.