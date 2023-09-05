Lee Spencer, of Horrabridge, was swimming the English Channel swim overnight last Thursday ((September 7) when his support pilot boat aborted the challenge in aid of injured and disabled veteran service personnel because the tides were pushing swimmers backwards and they could have ended up in the dangerous cross-Channel ferry lanes. Disappointed Lee said: “Sometimes the sea says ‘not today’. Unfortunately it’s off. We were caught up in a strong tide and couldn’t make it to the inshore tide which was weaker and would have allowed us to get into the coast and the finish. Instead, we were being pushed back out into the main channel channel and more importantly, straight into the designated main busy ferry lane which goes into Calais. If we’d continued and got into the ferry lane, the French coastguard would have called a halt to our crossing. It was only a mile and half to go and that made all the difference between finishing and not. We tried to to do the extraordinary, but unfortunately this time it didn’t work out.”