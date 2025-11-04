New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tic Tac Tabletop Ltd at Bedford Court, 14 Plymouth Road, Tavistock; rated on October 22
• Rated 5: Made-Well at West Fishleigh, Hatherleigh; rated on October 21
• Rated 5: The Garden House at Pound Road, Buckland Monachorum; rated on October 8
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: The Royal at The Royal Inn, Horsebridge; rated on October 7