New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Compass at Okehampton Camp (inc Wilsworthy) at Compass At Okehampton Camp (Inc Wils), Okehampton Camp, Okehampton; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: Dukes Coffee House at 8-11 The Market, Tavistock; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: Lemon Grove Cafe at 4a Duke Street, Tavistock; rated on January 19
• Rated 5: The Countryman Inn at The Countryman, Sampford Courtenay; rated on November 25
• Rated 4: Bird's Nest Chinese Restaurant at 4 Barley Market Street, Tavistock; rated on March 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Queens Head at 79-80 West Street, Tavistock; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: The Edgcumbe Hotel at Edgcumbe Hotel, 2 Fore Street, Bere Alston; rated on January 18
• Rated 2: The Fountain Inn at Fore Street, Okehampton; rated on March 15
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Dukes 2 Go at 6 The Market, Tavistock; rated on March 2
• Rated 5: Kempleys Catch at 1 Kempley Road, Okehampton; rated on March 1
• Rated 5: Taphill Takeaway at 7 Station Road, Bere Alston; rated on January 18
• Rated 4: Tavi Best Pizza at Best Pizza, 20 West Street, Tavistock; rated on February 22
• Rated 1: New Hot Food at 28 West Street, Okehampton; rated on March 1