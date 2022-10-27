Alan Dunne, founder and Chairman of the Charity Devon and Cornwall Food Action, said: ‘Food poverty has been with us for a long time. I started DCFA nearly 12 years ago. Our mission is to try to make sure that no-one goes without food when they need it. That is even more important today. What we do in DCFA becomes even more important every day and what the Tavistock team is doing is a wonderful addition to our mission.’