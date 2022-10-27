Food charity’s new surplus service for struggling people
A MAJOR new initiative has been launched to support people who, through no fault of their own, are finding difficulty in feeding themselves and their families.
Following the success of the Tavistock Food Box initiative since July, local charity Devon and Cornwall Food Action (DCFA) now runs the Tavistock Saturday Surplus FoodStore.
This offers a wide range of fresh, frozen and chilled food to people at the Red and Black Club on Crowndale Road in Tavistock between 11am and midday on Saturdays.
All that is asked is a charitable donation toward the cost of running the charity – electricity costs, fuel, rate and rents.
Graham Parker, DCFA Trustee and Whitchurch resident, said: ‘People can fill a carrier bag with anything that we have on display, fruit, vegetables, dairy product, eggs, baking and confectionery.
‘All that we ask is a donation of £5 to the charity.’
Last Saturday, the surplus food store had food donated by local supermarkets, Ginsters, Hunts Dairy, Burts Crisps and Greggs.
The food store is looking for volunteers. Graham said: ‘Everyone associated with the Food Box initiative from our youngest volunteer, a young teenager who manages the distribution of Tavistock Food Boxes, to the chairman of DCFA, is a volunteer.
‘We are always looking for more volunteers to help with driving, serving the people who come to us for help, packing boxes, publicity, processing orders for food.
‘The commitment is a few hours each week but the rewards are enormous, knowing that you are doing something practical to help people in your community.’
Alan Dunne, founder and Chairman of the Charity Devon and Cornwall Food Action, said: ‘Food poverty has been with us for a long time. I started DCFA nearly 12 years ago. Our mission is to try to make sure that no-one goes without food when they need it. That is even more important today. What we do in DCFA becomes even more important every day and what the Tavistock team is doing is a wonderful addition to our mission.’
The Tavistock Food Box is partnership between DCFA, the Red and Black Club and charity Tavi Helps, providing over 300 food boxes to over 160 families in a few months. Boxes contain food to feed a small family for a week, for a suggested donation of £17.
The boxes are available for collection from the Red and Black Club on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 11am and midday. Deliveries can also be made to Gunnislake, Bere Alston, Yelverton, Princetown, Mary Tavy, Lamerton and Milton Abbot. To order a box, contact [email protected] or on 07545 075942.
