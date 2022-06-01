Flytipping warning over Tavistock recycling centre road closure plan

The main access road to the Tavistock Recycling Centre at Crowndale will be closed for almost two months.

A SENIOR councillor has urged potential flytippers to think twice over dumping their rubbish illegally as plans to close the access road to Tavistock’s Crowndale recyling centre were revealed.

The closure — for almost two months — means only green waste will be accepted at the centre as South West Water carry out ‘vital’ repair work to a sewer.

Cllr Debo Sellis, county councillor for Tavistock and Gulworthy, admitted the closure, from July 4 to at least August 26, would be frustrating to residents.

But she warned them that they risked prosecution if they resorted to flytipping to dispose of their unwanted household items.

Cllr Sellis said: ‘The main thing for people to remember is that it illegal. It is anti-social and it damages the environment. The road closure is frustrating for people, I know, but I would ask them not to resort to flytipping.

‘If people are caught doing that, then they risk ending up in court and having the book thrown at them.’

She added: ‘My hope is that the work is done as quickly as possible and that people will find alternative — and legal means of disposing of their waste if they need to.’

Devon County Council said they will only be able to accept green waste during July and August because of vital repair work to a sewer being carried out by South West Water along Crowndale Road.

That will mean Crowndale Road, the primary access road to the recycling centre, will be closed until the work is completed.

The facility will only be able to accept green waste from July 4 to at least August 26, and only by accessing the site through the signed diversionary route. The site will still be accessible by car from the Gunnislake side.

But because of a low bridge, it can’t be accessed by the large HGVs that are used to remove the majority of the site’s waste and the site will be unable to operate as normal.

However, garden and green waste will still be able to be removed from the site as it is transported by smaller agricultural vehicles, which can get under the bridge, to a local composting site.

Householders wishing to dispose of or recycle other waste can use alternative recycling centres in Okehampton or Ivybridge or store their waste until the site fully opens.

The council says full use should also be made of kerbside recycling and waste services during this time. The road closure and diversion will be signed.