Janna Sanders of Tavistock BID explains “Fiver Fest is coming back to Tavistock for the first time since spring last year. With the economic turmoil that is happening at the moment, it’s more important than ever for local businesses to think and work together. The independent shops and businesses are part of what makes our town special and unique. Spending just £5 a week in Tavistock would mean £2.6 million per year going directly into the local economy – which could lead to more jobs, the safeguarding of our high street, a stronger economy and protecting the place we live in.’