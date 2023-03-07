More than 20 independent shops and businesses across Tavistock are offering special £5 deals on a range of products in the National Fiver Fest that runs from Saturday March 11 until March 25.
Organisers, Tavistock BID, say the aim is to showcase the town’s independents and highlight the contribution to the economy that local shops and businesses bring. It is also an opportunity to thank customers for their support and help them during the current cost-of-living crisis.
The Tavistock scheme is being staged as part of the national Fiver Fest venture spearheaded by the Totally Locally ‘shop local’ movement.
Janna Sanders of Tavistock BID explains “Fiver Fest is coming back to Tavistock for the first time since spring last year. With the economic turmoil that is happening at the moment, it’s more important than ever for local businesses to think and work together. The independent shops and businesses are part of what makes our town special and unique. Spending just £5 a week in Tavistock would mean £2.6 million per year going directly into the local economy – which could lead to more jobs, the safeguarding of our high street, a stronger economy and protecting the place we live in.’
‘Independent shops are key parts of our community,’ said Chris Sands, of Totally Locally. ‘Not only do they make our high streets and towns better places in which to live and work, but they also contribute hugely to the local economy. They never take the support they get from local people for granted, and Fiver Fest is a way of paying a little back to those customers.’
Janna Sanders added: ‘Fiver Fest shows that a small change in your spending habits can really make a difference to our high streets. Just by diverting £5 of our weekly spend to local independents we give them a fighting chance to thrive and to keep our High Streets alive. Fiver Fest makes that easy, and it’s fun!’