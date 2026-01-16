Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) wants to know what residents’ most want from them.
The service is asking what the people’s priorities are in their community that they want DSFRS to spend their resources on.
The service has launched a public survey for views which will be added to incident data to create a draft five-year plan before further consultation.
Jon Worsley, of Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our community risk management plan outlines risks we face, and how we manage them, to make people safer where they live, work and visit.
“We need to ensure we understand the risks to effectively respond in an emergency and reduce risk.’”
