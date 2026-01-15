An MP has raised the issue of horse and rider safety on the roads of West Devon.
Rebecca Smith, South West Devon Conservative MP, raised concerns in Parliament about horse and rider safety on rural roads across her constituency, which includes the Yelverton area.
She called for greater driver awareness and more appropriate speed limits where equestrians regularly use the road.
Speaking during a Westminster Hall debate on road safety for horse riders, Rebecca said horse-related businesses and community groups were important for the local economy and wellbeing of many of her rural and suburban residents.
These organisations include riding schools for the general public and people with extra needs.
The MP mentioned the value of Dartmoor ponies to both the environment and tourist industry while she warned of the dangers posed by high-speed traffic on roads shared by motorists and riders. She also raised how local speed limit changes have affected the riding community.
Following the debate with Roads Minister Simon Lightwood, Rebecca said: “I welcome the minister’s recognition that more needs to be done to protect horse riders and horses on our roads and it was encouraging to hear that updated guidance on speed limits is being developed.
“However, far too many riders and animals are still being put at risk, particularly on roads where high speeds sit alongside regular equestrian use. Awareness campaigns and guidance are important, but they must translate into real changes on the ground.
“I will continue to press the government and local authorities to ensure that road safety policies properly reflect the needs of riders, rural communities and the horses that are such an important part of our heritage.”
The roads minister agreed more action is needed to improve safety for horse riders and confirmed the government is updating guidance to local councils on setting speed limits.
