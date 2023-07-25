FIRE severely damaged an articulated dumper truck this afternoon, Tuesday, at Shaugh Prior.
Crews from Plympton and Yelverton attended a six wheeled dumper truck on fire at a quarry in Lee Moor.
Fire Control reports: ‘This was one large articulated dumper truck approximately 40 tonnes in weight.
‘Fire within engine compartment and cab, 100% damage sustained. 25% heat and flame damage to the trailer.
‘Crews extinguished using four breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, one covering jet, one ground monitor, two thermal imaging cameras and water supplemented by on site tractor and bowser unit.
‘The cause of the fire was accidental.’