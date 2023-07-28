Yesterday (July 27) Callington fire crew with support from other local fire stations were in attendance at a barn fire in the Calstock area.
Crews from Callington, Saltash and Tavistock along with a water carrier from Liskeard were mobilised yesterday morning to a barn that was well alight on arrival.
The barn measuring approximately 60 x 30 metres was containing straw and a controlled burn strategy was applied to the incident. Firefighters had two safety jets in place protecting the sides of the barn and properties nearby were advised to close their doors and windows due to plumes of smoke.