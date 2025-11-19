Tavistock fire crews freed a horse which was trapped by one leg in an operation yesterday (Tuesday, November 18).
The firefighters were called by the owners of a young horse at a farm in Gulworthy which got its leg trapped in the A-frame of a horse trailer.
A vet was summoned to look after the animal’s welfare while being freed and to check it over in case of injury and shock after it was freed.
A fire service spokesman said: “The specialist unit from Camel’s Head was also called to back us up because they have more equipment for similar operations. But in the end we freed the horse by using a tool to widen the metal bars of the A-frame, allowing the horse to pull its leg out. The vet gave it a sedative, to keep it calm.
“It then walked free and the vet checked it out. It seemed uninjured. The owner was very grateful to us. It only took us 30 minutes and we’re pleased to help.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.