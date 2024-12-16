A noisy parade of tractors roared round Bere Alston and Tavistock last weekend covered in Christmas fairy lights and inflatable characters to the fitting accompaniment of festive music.
What was Bere Alston’s first-ever tractor run, organised by Bere Alston Carnival Committee, attracted 20 entries and donated entry money and donations collected en route and at the village post office to St Luke’s Hospice. Last Saturday’s event started at the village recreation field and ended at the bowling club where drivers dressed in Santa outfits showed off their colourful steeds to entranced children.
The night before Bere Alston’s parade, Tavistock’s Christmas tractor run toured the town and nearby villages attracting admiring cheering families and other onlookers.
The twinkling tractors of Tavistock delighted children with their tableaux of festive fun with reindeers, Santas and snowmen. The ever-popular annual Tavistock event has a serious side in raising funds for Tavistock Football Club.
This special guest’s appearance in the Bere Alston tractor run thrilled the children. Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons.)
A giant snowman decorated one of the tractors in Bere Alston. Picture: Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons.)
Bere Alston's charity tractor run raised funds for St Luke's Hospice. Picture by Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
A little girl enjoys the festive atmosphere of Tavistock's Christmas tractor run. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell.)
Tavistock Christmas tractor run attracted a lot of enthusiastic support. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell)
Tractors in the Tavistock event toured both the town and surrounding villages. By Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell.)
Twinkling tractors parade in aid of Tavistock FC for the Tavistock Christmas tractor run. (Chris Cottrell)
Tavistock's Christmas tractor run in aid of the 'Lambs' football club. Picture: Chris Cottrell. (Chris Cottrell.)
There were quite a variety of tractors at the Bere Alston event. Picture: Helena Searle/ (Helena Searle)
Bere Alston tractor run parade. Picture by Helena Searle (Helena Searle)
Tractors glowing at the Bere Alston tractor run. Picture: Ann Parsons. (Ann Parsons)
Multicoloured lights decorated this truck at the Bere Alston event. Picture: Helena Searle. (Helena Searle)
Bere Alston tractor run with reindeer. Picture: Helena Searle. (Helena Searle)