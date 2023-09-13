THE FEMALE cricket revolution has come to Tavistock with two new teams formed and welcomed by a joyous rainbow-coloured festival.
To mark the formation of its first ever girls team playing together for the first time, the club hosted a fun ‘Colour Me Cricket Match’.
In its 174-year history, it is unlikely that Tavistock Cricket Club has seen anything like it as the female cricket revolution came to the club’s picturesque ground on the edge of Dartmoor.
The club recently hosted Devon Cricket’s fun and friendly ‘Colour Me Cricket’ festival with girls’ teams from across the county. Alongside the
In addition to the usual cricket scoring rules, the colour festival had an extra fun element: each team captain had a bingo card, with colours on, and when a run out or a six was hit, for example, the team earned a specific colour.
After the match the fun really began, when the teams collected packs of bright and vivid colour powder which they then threw over each other. There were scenes of colour and laughter as the girls really entered into the spirit of the festival.
Steve Cox, Tavistock Cricket Club (TCC) coach, said: “Although, this was the first occasion Tavistock girls had played together, they demonstrated brilliant talent and enthusiasm for the game, winning two of the three matches they played.”
Agatha, aged 9 said: “It was really good to play more than one game in an afternoon, making it a fantastic chance to learn more about cricket. It was so much fun; I can’t wait for this event to happen again!”
Belle, aged 12, said: “Girl’s cricket is amazing because it doesn’t matter on your ability, and no-one feels pressured into being the best. We have so much fun and all learn a lot. The coaches are amazing, encouraging and help us play the best we can play. I have never had a moment when I have not enjoyed playing and training, it’s always so much fun and a laugh.”
Jasmine, 10, said: “Colour Me Cricket was great. I want to play more games. I really like batting and bowling.”
Steve added: “The club had a handful of girl players and the club wanted to retain them. Although boys and girls do play cricket together, we thought it important the girls develop their own team and identity. We are totally committed to developing female cricket, one of the fastest growing sports in the UK. Alongside, the new girls’ team, this summer the club launched a women’s team, with 20 players signed up this season. The team has played their first matches against Ivybridge and Buckland Monachorum. The girl’s enthusiasm for the games is shared by the women, who had great fun, in a friendly, supportive and social environment.”
TCC is developing new female coaches, by funding players to complete their coaching course. Meanwhile, indoor winter training will prepare female teams for Devon Cricket Softball League. Further details on women’s cricklet on [email protected] or call 07775 561855.