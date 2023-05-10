THE Tamar Valley AONB team welcomed the news that the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme has been granted an extension until March 2025.
The Defra-funded project supports farmers and land managers to carry out projects that support nature recovery, mitigate the impacts of climate change, provide opportunities for people to discover and understand the landscape and its heritage and support nature-friendly, sustainable farm businesses.
To register your interest, contact [email protected] or call Sarah on 01822 835030. For more information visit: https://www.tamarvalley.org.uk/farming-in-protected-landscapes-in-the-tamar-valley-aonb/