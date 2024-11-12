Family history detectives are offered help at free drop-in sessions in Tavistock Library on Saturday, November 23 from 9.30am-12noon A spokesman said: “We offer sessions in Tavistock Library to support people building their family trees and help people know where to start and resume research. We’ve had many go away really pleased at the results of their research, it’s very rewarding.”
Family history sessions
By Guy Boswell | Reporter |
@guyboswell19[email protected]
Friday 15th November 2024 12:16 pm
Tavistock Library is holding free family history sessions. (Tindle)
