THIS WEEK sees the start of Tavistock’s Fairtrade Fortnight with a young artists’ competition and prize trail.
The event started on Monday (February 27) and ends on Sunday, March 12.
The town is proud to have Fairtrade status, meaning it encourages shoppers buy Fairtrade products with the familiar logo. This supports fair trade with producers, such as farmers, who farm in a sustainably, locally and worldwide.
The theme is asking people to consider switching to buy Fairtrade products which benefits producers in protecting the future of food such as chocolate, and of the environment.
Many natural products, including bananas, are in danger of increasing in price and rarity due to climate change.
A Fairtrade quiz trail leaflet can be picked up at the visitor information centre, Tavistock Library and businesses: Swan’s Nest and Mime Cafe in Paddon’s Row, Rainbow Nation, Brook Street; Flapjackery, Neal’s Yard, House of Cards and the Gift Gallery, Duke Street; Dot’s Teas and De La Torres, the Pannier Market; and the Bedford Hotel.
The leaflet is also at www.visit-tavistock.co.uk/fairtrade.
Those finding all the answers will be entered into a draw to win a box of Fairtrade goodies.
A young person’s art competition is launched with the theme ‘What does Fairtrade mean to you?’ Entry forms are in Tavistock Library and should be submitted there by Monday, February 6.
\Winners will be announced on Friday, March 10 and entries will be exhibited at the library.