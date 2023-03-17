An “eye-opening” new documentary film which claims to tell the truth about Jeremy Corbyn’s time as leader of the Labour Party leadership is to be screened in Tavistock.
Produced by award-winning Platform Films, “Oh Jeremy Corbyn — The Big Lie”, tells the extraordinary story of the rise and fall of the former Labour leader. The film is being shown at United Reformed Church in Russell Street, PL29 8BD on Tuesday March 21 at 7.30pm and admission is by donation.
The film’s producer, Norman Thomas, said: “Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party was wildly distorted by the mainstream media at the time and it still remains a taboo subject. The aim of this film is to at last get the truth out there.”
The 80-minute documentary received its world premiere earlier this year in Berlin’s Babylon Cinema in front of a sell-out audience of 500 people.
Narrated by legendary comedian Alexei Sayle, the film includes interviews with people who were at the heart of events surrounding Mr Corbyn’s leadership, including film-maker Ken Loach, Jeremy Corbyn’s former political adviser Andrew Murray and ex-Labour MP Chris Williamson
The film explores how in 2017, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn came close to becoming prime minister. Britain stood on the threshold of huge political change and 'the establishment' trembled. It examines a story of political deceit and smears from within and without the Labour party, a conspiracy of forces that ultimately destroyed a legitimate and democratically elected leader. The film has lessons for everyone concerned to build a better society and a safer future for Britain.
Mr Thomas said: “The film tells an eye-opening story of treachery and deception. People of all political stripes and none will be shocked by the tale it has to tell.”
Contact: 07983 560 214 for more information.