Tamar Valley National Landscape is asking visitors and residents to capture the essence of nature in the Tamar Valley this year.
Based on the Japanese tradition of observing micro seasons, 30 Nature Notes will celebrate the Tamar Valley throughout the year in photos, videos and even drawings. The notes will observe the shifting seasons in the 30th anniversary year of the area’s designation as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) - recently renamed as Tamar Valley National Landscape.
A spokesperson for Tamar Valley National Landscape said: “We’re asking everyone to share their observations with us. Maybe you’ll spot the first snowdrops emerging, hear a cuckoo or nightjar, taste the first Tamar Valley strawberry, smell the first hay harvest.
“Starting on 1 January 2025, observations will be recorded approximately every 12 days. We’d love you to join in with as many as you can!”
People are being asked to send in a brief note of their observation including date, time and location, with their photo or short video or drawing to [email protected].
The Nature Notes will be exhibited in December 2025, with regular posts appearing on social media throughout the year.