A special effort was made this month to remove the large amount of rubbish that has accumulated along Crowndale Road over the years. Volunteer Steve Hipsey said: ‘This is largely caused by items falling from vehicles on their way to the public recycling centre. Under normal circumstances the roadway is inaccessible to Tidy Tavi volunteers due to the lack of footways and the volume of speeding traffic. With the road closed to most vehicles this month however (because of work by South West Water), all the verges as far up as Crowndale farm could be given rare and much needed treatment.’