Litter pickers thanked after big clear-up in Crowndale Road
Tidy Tavi organisers have expressed thanks to all the volunteers who turned out to clear Tavistock of litter last Saturday (August 6).
Low participation was expected due to the lovely weather; it was expected that many families would have headed for the beach! A large number of the volunteers participated however, many families with young children, some helping out for the first time. This may have been partially prompted by a recent visit by Tidy Tavi to Tavistock Primary School where 40 children, after discussing the ecological effects of discarded rubbish, set out with much enthusiasm, to clear up around the school and the local area using special equipment designed for youngsters. They were all rewarded with special volunteer badges kindly funded by Tavistock Lions’ Club.
A special effort was made this month to remove the large amount of rubbish that has accumulated along Crowndale Road over the years. Volunteer Steve Hipsey said: ‘This is largely caused by items falling from vehicles on their way to the public recycling centre. Under normal circumstances the roadway is inaccessible to Tidy Tavi volunteers due to the lack of footways and the volume of speeding traffic. With the road closed to most vehicles this month however (because of work by South West Water), all the verges as far up as Crowndale farm could be given rare and much needed treatment.’
The ongoing bag sponsor scheme has been a great success with local businesses funding the provision of good quality plastic bags each month, a cost that would otherwise fall to organisers or other fundraising events.
‘We are also indebted as always, to West Devon Borough Council for disposing of the rubbish collected,’ said Steve.
