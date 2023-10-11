Jonathan Fairhurst. Lead Ranger for the National Trust in North Devon said, "With so many UK seabird colonies under huge pressure from avian influenza in recent years, it is encouraging to see how quickly some species can recover when positive action is taken. It's fantastic to see seabird numbers going from strength to strength on Lundy Island. This is a great example of how partnership working can work really well to create a positive outcome. Huge credit should go to the island staff, volunteers and the range of partners in the Lundy Management Forum who have worked so well together over the last twenty years for the benefit of people and wildlife on Lundy."