It’s not long now until Tavistock Carnival, a July highlight which lasts a week – culminating in the carnival procession.
This year’s event kicks off on Saturday, July 11 with the Tavi Fringe music festival featuring local performers in Bedford Square, the Guildhall car park, Butcher's Hall and the grounds of the West Devon Club.
Tavistock Lions’ Club takes over on the Sunday with its usual fun day in the Meadows , featuring a dog show, music, a barbecue, sporting demonstrations and children’s entertainment including Punch and Judy and bouncy castles.
Then on the Tuesday evening in Brook Street there will be the ever-popular pavement artists' competition while there will be a new event, Music Bingo, in the Red and Black Club at 7.30pm on the same night. This new event costs £12.50 per person, and not as shown in the programme.
Next up, Wednesday, July 15 sees the Concert in the Church with Stannary Brass and special guests the Levowan Chamber Choir.
There are events in the Meadows on the Thursday with Tavistock Athletic Club staging its annual Town Relay Races and across the canal, there will be a petanque tournament on the court behind the sensory garden starting at 6pm.
Local traders will battle it out on Friday in a skittles match whilst on Saturday Miss Ivy Events will be staging a gift market in the Guildhall car park with the more energetic taking part in a 38-mile cycle ride from Tavistock to Saltram House and back, organised by Tavistock Wheelers.
Then for the grand finale, the carnival procession through the town on Sunday, July 19, starting at 4pm from Down Road.
All are invited to take part, coming up with costumes and floats on the theme of 'Golden Moments’ to reflect the lions’ club’s 50th anniversary. The club is hoping for a glittering parade to celebrate this important milestone.
Find full details of Carnival Week can be found on the Tavistock Lions’ Club website, Facebook page and in the carnival programme club members will be delivering to houses around the town.
All in all, there’s a great week of entertainment to look forward to, with all profits going to local charities, good causes and those participating in the procession.
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