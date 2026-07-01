An aspiring professional drummer has been awarded a college’s top award for his studiousness and delighting audiences.
Noah Tippet, 17, of Walkhampton, has been presented with an award as music student of the year at Plymouth City College at a ceremony in the city’s Crowne Plaza Hotel, last week.
The award recognised his academic progression over the past three years after he was fast-tracked from the age of 14 onto a level 3 course in music and performing arts. He has also impressed staff and students alike with his band’s live performances in college for which he is the drummer.
Noah and his band ‘Article’, comprising fellow students and friends, have already been noticed as having potential after a producer asked if they wanted to perform their original numbers in London. The producer had seen their first live public gig outside college at the Junction, Plymouth. Unfortunately, Noah was not old enough for the event as the baby of the group - he had to be 18 to be eligible.
Noah also has valuable performance experience with his parents’ (Claire and Paul) group Ocean City Groove, (playing funk/disco) in small venues and at weddings. The rock music fan also plays covers (such as Green Day and Nirvana) in a third group, called Nafk054, along with his dad and they have entertained in pubs and clubs across Plymouth, also in Newquay, Truro and Torquay.
Noah said: “I’m very pleased to get the award. The college said it was for my progression over the four years. I think it covers performing arts and my music course. I spend most of my life playing and writing lyrics for my own satisfaction and for performing.
“I’m into nineties rock music, which contrasts with my parents’ band, but I enjoy crossing genres and learning different aspects to incorporate into Article and my own rehearsing and writing. It’s my ambition to have a career in music. Now I’m concentrating on performing when I can, but also passing my qualifications, which are more important than past years for a career.
Noah is inspired by his drummer heroes and their bands such as Chad Smith (red Hot Chilli Peppers), Travis Barker (Blink-182), Billy Talent, Noah’s ‘gateway’ into rock, Nirvana, Machine Head and Alkaline Trio, the latter having the biggest impact on his song-writing.
He said: “Alkaline Trio has the biggest impact on my lyric writing. They don’t go for the cliche lyrics. They blend their dark sound into anthems and also have an amazing drummer. I’ve seen most of my top bands live, which gives me a big lift to be as good as them and really motivates me.”
Noah, who also plays guitar and piano, praises Plymouth City College for its support: “The staff have been very good allowing me to reach my potential. The staff are always open to my ideas and help me be creative in my own way by allowing me space and they listen. The students are also very friendly and welcoming to our performances.”
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