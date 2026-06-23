Nine Devon schools have already confirmed partial or full closures later this week, including The Promise School, as temperatures soar across the county.
The special educational needs school in Okehampton closed at 12:15 today and will close at the same time again tomorrow (Wednesday).
With an amber warning for hot and humid weather from the Met Office covering tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday, when the mercury could surpass 30 degrees, a rising number of schools are altering their hours or even closing.
Others are allowing a relaxed uniform policy to help ensure pupils are more comfortable.
Devon County Council, which has responsibility for education, said it was not advising schools to close early but was asking them to take a ”sensible and flexible approach” during the extreme heat.
On a dedicated school closure page on its website, nine schools have now outlined either partial or full closures.
Two primary schools – Holywell Church of England School in Tawstock, near Barnstaple, and Ottery St Mary Primary School – are changing their hours, with the former doing an early pick up on Thursday, and the latter running from 8am-12:30pm today, tomorrow and Thursday.
Meanwhile five secondary schools – Clyst Vale Community College, near Exeter; Cullompton Community College; The Park Community School in Barnstaple; Tiverton High School; and Uffculme School have also alerted of partial closures.
On its Facebook page, Kingsbridge Community College said pupils could wear PE kits for the rest of the week “to help students remain cool and comfortable during the period of extreme heat”.
It said it anticipated normal uniforms returning on Monday, June 29, but that this would be reviewed later this week.
The county council said schools were encouraged to report their closures on its website, but the onus is on them to do so.
“Devon County Council is not advising schools to close early due to the hot weather,” a spokesperson said.
“We are, however, asking schools to take a sensible and flexible approach based on their local circumstances, to ensure the safety and wellbeing of pupils and staff during periods of extreme heat.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and if the alert level changes, we will review our advice and issue further guidance as needed.
“We have shared guidance with schools to help them prepare for and manage high temperatures. This includes taking proactive steps such as keeping buildings as cool as possible, ensuring children stay hydrated, and considering adjustments to the school day or planned activities where appropriate, for example postponing sports days or outdoor events during peak heat.”
Updates are shared on the Schools section of Devon County Council’s website.
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