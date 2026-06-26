Pupils stepped back in time during an inspirational day trip which encompassed an Egyptian mummy and a cathedral.
History came alive for pupils from St Andrew's CofE Academy in Buckland Monachorum, on a memorable day out at Exeter’s Royal Albert Memorial Museum Museum and Exeter Cathedral.
The trip provided children with the opportunity to explore a fascinating collection of ancient Egyptian artefacts at the museum, deepening their understanding of one of history's most remarkable civilisations.
Headteacher Debbie Nunn said: "Exploring Ancient Egypt artefacts and then experiencing the grandeur of Exeter Cathedral gave children a wonderful opportunity to deepen their understanding of history while creating lasting memories with their classmates."
Throughout their visit to the museum, pupils asked thoughtful questions and made meaningful connections between the artefacts on display (including a mummy and richly decorated coffin) and their history lessons.
The experience helped enrich their understanding of Ancient Egypt and provided valuable insights into the lives, beliefs and achievements of people from thousands of years ago.
Following their museum visit, pupils walked to Exeter Cathedral, which they explored, admiring its stunning architecture and magnificent organ.
Tracey Cleverly, who leads the Learning Academy Partnership which manages the school, said: "Educational visits such as this play an important role in helping children connect their learning to the wider world. The pupils were exceptionally engaged throughout the day and impressed everyone with their curiosity and enthusiasm for learning.”
She added: “The school would also like to extend its sincere thanks to the volunteers who supported the visit and helped make the day possible.
“By combining hands-on historical learning with the chance to explore one of Devon's most significant landmarks, the trip provided a rich and inspiring experience that pupils will remember for years to come.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.