The excellence of education for children with special needs in West Devon has been recognised with a national award.
The Learning Academy Partnership Trust (LAP), which manages 18 schools across Devon, including Lifton, Lamerton, Gulworthy and Buckland Monachorum academies in West Devon, has earned a prestigious award.
The partnership is celebrating national recognition for its Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) team, which was named ‘highly commended’ in the ‘SEND and Inclusive Practice category’ in the prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards.
The award recognises the trust's innovative approach to supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities in its small, mainly rural primary schools.
LAP’s SEND model helps improve attendance, outcomes and inclusion for some of its most vulnerable pupils. It was developed in response to a challenge faced by many small schools.
While every school benefits from having its own SEND coordinator, those working in smaller schools can often encounter a limited range of SEND needs and experiences. The trust strategy ensures expertise is shared more effectively across all schools, giving staff access to a wider network of specialist knowledge and support.
Tracey Cleverley, LAP trust lead, said: "We are absolutely delighted our SEND team has been recognised nationally.
“This reflects the expertise and unwavering commitment of colleagues across our trust who work every day to ensure that children with SEND receive the support they need to thrive. What makes this approach so powerful is that it is built on collaboration.”
The award-winning model includes school SEND coordinators providing support across the LAP each week, working alongside experienced SEND practitioners and school leaders undertaking specialist SEND qualifications in a collaborative way.
This ensures children benefit from best practice, regardless of which school they attend.
LAP has developed comprehensive support, ensuring staff feel confident supporting pupils with a wide range of needs and enabling schools to provide high-quality provision.
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