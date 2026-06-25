Friends Angel Holland, Jude Wright, Joe Kent and Maya Kearin, who all met in criminology classes at Tavistock College, have been celebrating the end of exams.

They were all braving the heat today outside the college’s sixth form graduation service at St Eustachius’ Church.

Jude, who is planning on a possible career in photography, said: “It’s really good to meet up with friends from school again after all that studying and exams. It’s a great relief the exams are over now.”

Joe is planning on studying film at Bournemouth, having taken exams in the subject. Angel is hoping for good marks in science, criminology and art. She will take a year off studying and working before hoping to study forensic science.

Kimberley Brown took art, science and criminology. She is looking forward to working on her uncle Mat Cole’s farm at Yelverton and to ultimately beginning a career in farming.