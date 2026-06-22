The scaffolding has gone up on outside of the east end of Tavistock Church for roof repairs.
The Rev Matt Godfrey, team rector for the Tavistock Area Mission, said: “The work being undertaken on the east end of the roof of St Eustachius's Church is low-level maintenance.
“This is for the replacement of some missing tiles and repairs of others that have slipped. We hope the work will be completed by early July.”
Scaffolding goes up ready for St Eustachius' Church roof repairs. (Iliffe Media)
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