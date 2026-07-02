Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man from Okehampton.
Ricky Bending, 40, is wanted in connection with using violence to secure entry, intentional strangulation and criminal damage.
Devon and Cornwall Police said he has links to the Okehampton and Hatherleigh areas.
Bending is described as white, around 5ft 7in tall and of proportionate build. He has short brown hair, has previously had a medium-length beard, and speaks with a West Country accent.
Officers said enquiries are ongoing to locate him and have asked anyone who sees him not to approach him.
Anyone who has seen Bending, or knows where he is, should call 999 quoting log 50260165550.
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