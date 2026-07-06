Fire crews from Hatherleigh, North Tawton and Okehampton were deployed to Exbourne on July 5, following multiple reports of a field on fire.
A water carrier from Danes Castle and an all-terrain unit from Okehampton were also called to the incident.
On arrival, crews found that a field, containing cut grass, and a hedgerow had caught alight, causing a fire front approximately 100m by 100m.
The fire was extinguished using high-pressure hose reels and beaters, and the cause was determined to be accidental.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service has issued advice on preventing wildfires and what to do in the event of an emergency, which is available at https://www.dsfire.gov.uk/safety/outdoors/wildfires.
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