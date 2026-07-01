The Ashbury Resort near Okehampton submitted a planning application (1556/26/FUL) last month for a major upgrade to its reception area, creating a more attractive space for visitors.
The plan would involve removing the existing short-term golf buggy store and some covered walkways and replacing them with a new landscaped arrivals area, car drop-off area, new reception building and replacement covered walkways. There would also be improvements to the activities barn entrance and balconies, with hot tubs added to the east elevations of the High View and West View rooms.
Evergreen Escapes, which runs the resort, said the project was part of a wider investment programme aimed at modernising the resort, improving the visitor experience and strengthening its role in the local economy.
It added: “This overall investment will future-proof the resort as a major employer, valued by local residents and a leading visitor destination.
“There is a real opportunity to rationalise this area, improve the sense of arrival and significantly increase the quality and quantity of landscaping.”
The work would not extend into the surrounding countryside, but would result in a small reduction in parking spaces in the immediate arrivals area. However, Evergreen Escapes has argued that adequate parking facilities are available across the wider site. The document also claims that the development would create a 98.56 per cent biodiversity net gain.
It added: “This is another small-scale but important intervention at the resort, one which will dramatically improve the sense of arrival and coherence of this space.
“The introduction of hot tubs onto the new balconies further enhances the quality of accommodation and reflects changing expectations within the tourism and leisure sector.
“The proposals do not seek to introduce isolated or inappropriate development within the countryside and instead relate entirely to the enhancement and improvement of an existing and established tourism and leisure destination.”
According to the planning application, council officers have already given pre-application feedback and considered the plans acceptable in principle. The works are intended to take place during the autumn and winter to reduce disruption during peak visitor seasons.
The resort already has about 200 guest bedrooms and includes bars, restaurants, indoor and outdoor leisure facilities, craft studios, golf facilities and other visitor accommodation.
To view the full application, visit https://www.westdevon.gov.uk/and click on “search planning applications”.
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