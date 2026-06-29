He said: “We already do this as a community. We’ve got support groups like the Lions, Made-Well looking after vulnerable people; we’ve got hundreds of voluntary groups around the area that already come together in an emergency. Take the Promise School fire. The fire brigade all rushed up there from all over the county. There were so many people up there, and the local pubs and takeaways started feeding them sandwiches and pizzas, taking drinks up and things like that.