Flight Lieutenant Dave Wilkinson said they hoped to raise at least £2,000 for the charity. He added: “We were made aware of this particular charity during the Royal British Legion Remembrance ceremony at All Saints Church last year and it is also one of the charities supported by the Mayor of Okehampton, Councillor Richard Colman. Being ex-RAF myself, and as a squadron, we are always keen to support charities that, in turn, support our military personnel, both serving and veterans alike.”