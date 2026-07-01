Okehampton’s air cadets will be hosting a fundraising run this September for Rock 2 Recovery, an organisation which provides support to members of the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.
Members of the public can now book their place for one of the 5K or 10K runs taking place throughout the day on September 19, starting at the 2443 Squadron Headquarters at the Old Military Sidings on Tors Road, and following the Granite Way. Participants in the 5K run will turn back at the 2.5K marker, while those in the 10K run will turn back at the 5K marker.
A coffee morning and cake sale will be held concurrently at the headquarters for those who wish to support the cause but are not running. All proceeds from the runs and coffee morning will be donated to Rock 2 Recovery.
Flight Lieutenant Dave Wilkinson said they hoped to raise at least £2,000 for the charity. He added: “We were made aware of this particular charity during the Royal British Legion Remembrance ceremony at All Saints Church last year and it is also one of the charities supported by the Mayor of Okehampton, Councillor Richard Colman. Being ex-RAF myself, and as a squadron, we are always keen to support charities that, in turn, support our military personnel, both serving and veterans alike.”
Cadets and staff will also complete either a 5K or a 10K run.
Rock 2 Recovery is a not-for-profit community interest company and was formed in 2015 by two former Royal Marines to support members of the Armed Forces, veterans, their immediate family and blue light services who are struggling with stress and trauma.
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