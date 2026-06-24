AN Arts and Crafts style cottage hospital where First World War soldiers once convalesced is staging a rare public open weekend.
The Winsford Cottage Hospital open days take place on Saturday and Sunday, July 4 and 5 from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.
The former hospital at Halwill Junction near Okehampton is owned by charity the Landmark Trust, which specialises in meticulously restoring buildings of historical importance, then letting them out for holidays to fund their continued upkeep.
It stages occasional open events to allow the public to appreciate the buildings and bring their history alive. The upcoming open event at Winsford is the only one this year.
Designed by Arts & Crafts architect C.F.A. Voysey, Winsford was built as part of the 19th century cottage hospital movement aimed to provide affordable local care for ordinary people, particularly in rural areas.
Commissioned by philanthropist Maria Medley, Winsford opened in 1900 and served the local community as a hospital for nearly a century.
When the First World War broke out in 1914, the single storey hospital was pressed into service as a home for the sick and wounded from the Front.
They convalesced sitting peacefully on the sunny, south facing verandas, looking out across a rose garden to the rolling countryside beyond.
The building continued to be used as a hospital until 1998; its use spanned the creation of district nurses, the development of maternity units and the establishment of the NHS in 1948.
After its closure, it fell into disrepair. However, it has since been completely restored by the Landmark Trust, who were first approached by a local NHS trust about taking it into its care. The trust began letting one part of it out as a holiday let in 2019 after a year’s extensive restoration.
The open days offer the chance to find out more about the history and upkeep of this fascinating building from knowledgable trust staff. Children’s activity sheets will also be available.
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