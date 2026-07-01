A site manager is celebrating after receiving a prestigious award for his work at a local housing development.
Chris Spencer received the National House Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award for excellence in on-site management at David Wilson’s Hampton Mill in Okehampton.
Chris started his career on the Armed Forces Transition Programme, bringing transferable skills from his military background.
Sharing advice to others, Chris said: “Soak up as much knowledge from those around you and remember every day is a school day – there’s always something new to learn, and sometimes that something can be an alternative career.”
Chris landed his first official role as a site manager seven years ago and became a project manager two years ago. He has been working with David Wilson for ten years.
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