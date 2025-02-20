A SUCCESSFUL businessman who started his career in Tavistock Pannier Market has welcomed a new youth market.
The Tavistock Youth Market is on Saturday, March 8, in the Butchers Hall and designed to give a new generation entrepreneurs a springboard to launch a career by gaining experience of selling to the public.
The market is sponsored by Tavistock Town Council and is free for the innovators of the future to have a market stall for their wares.
Brett Kinsman-Daw, who owns and runs ABC Service in the town, said: “It's truly inspiring to witness the emerging wave of entrepreneurs at our local pannier market, bringing with them vim and vigour.
“There exists a misconception at times that markets cater primarily to older individuals but this is simply not the case.
“To sustain the vibrancy of markets, we must embrace a diverse range of ages, as markets thrive on community spirit. By welcoming the younger generation, we ensure the longevity and vitality of our markets for years to come.”
He said markets were good hothouses for future businesses to start and mentioned the owner of the Range, Chris Dawson, as a good example of a success who started a market trader.
The youth market will give young people the chance to ‘take the reins and create opportunities for themselves in a challenging job market’: “As someone who took up the reigns of running a business (ABC Service) at the age of 17 and became an employer at 19 in our local pannier market I applaud their initiative and look forward to seeing what they bring to market.”
Olivia Hughes, Tavistock Town Council duty officer, also said the youth market would help make the whole market more sustainable with more younger traders taking the place of older people.