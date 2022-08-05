Two-day trip back in time
The RAF Harrowbeer 1940s Weekend is all set to wow the crowds again, with two days of events on the former WWII airfield at Yelverton, on August 20 and 21 from 10am to 5pm daily.
Organised by the RAF Harrowbeer Interest Group, (HIG) the event will be centred around the Dispersal Bay at Axtown, Yelverton.
As in previous years, entry and parking are both free but the event needs your financial support so visitors are asked to leave a donation in one of the collection buckets so that it can be held again next year.
This year’s event will commence with a Service of Remembrance for the 72 personnel lost while serving at Harrowbeer in WWII.
The service will take place by the Airfield’s memorial stone in front of Knightstone Tea Rooms at 11am on the Saturday.
Attractions at the 2022 event include the Merlin Heritage, Rolls Royce (Packard) Merlin engine, which will have regular runs over the two days. WWII re-enactors and living history displays, along with military vehicles will recreate an Army Camp of the sort seen locally prior to D-Day.
There will be vintage vehicles, classic cars, plus stalls selling vintage items and memorabilia, along with lots of other displays and exhibits.
There will be plenty of on-site catering too. The Royal Oak, Meavy, are providing a bar selling local beers, together with a hog roast, noodle bar, burgers & hot dogs, sandwiches & jacket potatoes, plus plenty of tea and coffee from the ‘NAAFI’ tent.
Musical entertainment is provided by the Hummingbirds and Mood Swings with Bernard Stewart.
The HIG will have their Airfield photographs on display and visitors will be able to see inside the Dispersal Bay Air-Raid Shelter.
The Robey Trust, with two or more engines in steam, will be giving trips around the Airfield and there will also be regular vintage double-decker bus trips, so all in all, this is going to be a great weekend for the whole family to enjoy!
Chairman Stephen Fryer [email protected] #Our 1940s Weekend is growing in popularity and we hope this year’s show will be bigger and better than ever and of course visitors may like to get into the swing of things by coming along in 1940s costume!#
Full details on the show’s website, www.rafharrowbeer1940s.com
