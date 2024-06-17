FOLK rock group The Countrymen will be just one of the many highlights as St Ann’s Chapel puts on its fete on the George V Recreation Ground.
Now in its third year, the event in the Tamar Vally village has grown each time, and organisers are looking forward to another very well-attended day.
“The success of last year’s fete has encouraged us to make this one even better, and we are keen for it to appeal to the whole community,” said local councillor John Wells. “Our headline act The Countrymen will be playing three sets – they’re well worth the small entrance fee just on their own!”
After being officially opened by Spotlight’s Victoria Graham, the fete begins with entertainment from Delaware Primary Academy Choir, then Moondance Studio of Callington, Launceston and Tavistock Taekwondo and Jilly Belly Dance.
A dog show will run throughout the day, and visitors will enjoy strolling around the historic vehicle display.As well as a craft marquee with more than 20 stalls, community organisations will also be showcasing their activities.
Among these is Delaware Pre-School with a treasure hunt and activities for younger children. Children of all ages will enjoy fancy dress and art competitions and a petting corner with alpacas and goats.
“We hope to have the local fire service again this year, subject to call out,” said Cllr Wells.“We hope everyone enjoys the day and we would be delighted to receive feedback to make our annual fete better each year.”
The Tamar Valley Fete is on Saturday, June 22 at St Ann’s Chapel from 12 noon-5.30pm.