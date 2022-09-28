Getting locked up for a good cause!
A COURTROOM event which sees nominated people arrested and charged with their crimes (entirely ficticious, of course), placed on trial, taken into custody, photographed and banished to their cells — and only released if they can raise bail of £999 from their connections including friends, family and colleagues — will take place at Tavistock Guildhall on Friday, October 14.
This fun courtroom drama ‘Jail and bail Tavistock’ will raise vital funds for Children’s Hospice South West and defendants — including county councillor Debo Sellis and Chris John of Stannary Brewery — will be trialled in front of the notorious ‘no nonsense’, Judge Elliott!
The event runs from 10.15am to 4.30pm.
To find out more about who’s going to jail go to https://www.chsw.org.uk/event/jail-bail-tavistock-2022
