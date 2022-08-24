Exhibition returns to Butchers Hall
The Tavistock Group of Artists will be returning to Butchers Hall for their 66th Annual Exhibition next week
The exhibition opens to the public on Wednesday, September 7 and continues through until Saturday, September 10 from 10am to 5.30pm.
A preview evening will be held on Tuesday, September 6 from 7pm until 9pm.
Local artists and crafters will be exhibiting their latest works in a range of styles and mediums. These will be available to purchase, along with prints, cards, ceramics and small gift items.
Established in 1953, the group aims to stimulate a continual interest in art by providing practical and theoretical opportunities for both amateur and professional artists.
Membership is open to all artists and leisure painters living within a 20 mile radius of Tavistock — no particular skill level is required and all are welcome.
Each year, a regular programme of monthly meetings begins in September at the Parish Rooms, next to the Bedford Hotel, and runs through until the end of May.
These evening sessions are a wide variety of presentations, demonstrations and practical sessions, covering all art-related topics and all art mediums.
New members are warmly welcomed and can take advantage of the reduced-price membership offer at the exhibition. Please come along and meet other group members and local artists, who will be stewarding during the Exhibition, to chat and to learn more about the group.
