If your brushing up on trivia or just feeing curious, we’ve put together a list of 12 celebrities from Devon.
From movie stars and authors, Devon prouduces world-class talent that goes generations back.
1. Rosie Huntington-Whitley
Rosie is best-known for her Victoria’s Secret modelling - at one point even being a Victoria Secret angel - but she is also an entrepreneur and wife of Jason Statham.
She was born in Plymouth, and then later moved to Tavistock. Rosie lived most of her teenage years and childhood in Tavistock, attending the college there.
While at Tavistock College, Rosie got voted the "prettiest girl" in the years she attended, perhaps a clue to her professional career later in life.
2. Miranda Hart
You may know her from the worldwide hit Miranda, which is a semi-autobiographic BBC sitcom.
But, did you know one of Britain’s most loved comedians comes from Torquay?
Another interesting fact is that Miranda is a fourth removed cousin of the late Diana, Princess of Wales.
3. Agatha Christie
One of the most influential and famous murder-mystery writers of all time, Agatha Christie, grew up in Torquay, having experienced a very happy childhood there.
There is a blue plaque on Barton Road in Torquay, marking the spot of her childhood home.
Agatha was inspired so greatly by Devon that two her books are set there: Then there were none and Evil under the sun.
4. Georgia Toffolo
Keeping with the theme of Torquay, our next star also came from the land of famous potential.
Georgia, or ‘Toff’ as she’s better known, made her big break on the E4 show, Made in Chelsea and later went on to be crowned ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here winner in 2017.
Toff attended Torquay Grammar school as well as the Devon schools Blundell’s and Maynard’s. She also famously struck up a relationship with Boris Johnson’s dad, Stanley.
5. Ben Howard
Ben Howard is a world-renowned indie singer-songwriter who moved to Totnes at the age of eight.
Ben was raised by musical parents and his latest album is inspired by the time he spent growing up in Devon with them and his sister.
Due to his success, he was featured on the 2014 £10 bill.
6. Chris Martin
Everyone has heard of Coldplay, one of the world's most successful bands, and the frontman is from right here in Devon.
Chris Martin was born in Whitestone near Exeter. He has a long family history with Devon, and his father was at one point the Sheriff of Exeter.
Coldplay’s first few concerts were at the Cavern on Gandy Street in Exeter, so the county has played a vital role in Chris’s musical career.
7. Matt Bellamy
Another Devonian musician to make it big is the lead singer of the rock band Muse.
The band went on to create huge success, selling 20 million albums globally.
Matt Bellamy comes from the seaside town of Teignmouth and on occasion has been spotted with a pint at the local pubs.
8. Lily Cole
One of Devon's most famous redheads, Lily Cole, has made it big in the world of modelling, working with brands such as Alexandra McQueen, Chanel and Louis Vuitton.
Lily has also pursued business: in 2013 she launched impossible.com, a website and collation of many different creative ventures, including a gift economy platform and a podcast.
9. Tom Daley
The Plymouth-born Olympian made Devon proud when he took home medals in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.
Tom trained for the Olympics in Plymouth at Plymouth Diving where he was a member and since has made a huge name for himself and the club.
10. George Friend
Another Devon sporting star is George Friend.
He started out as a player for Exeter City FC, where he became the youngest-ever captain.
After his success in Exeter, George moved on to play for Middlesbrough but has since returned to the area and now works to inspire young hopefuls looking to get into the world of football.
11. Josh Widdicombe
Josh found his success in the career of comedy, starring in shows such as Mock the Week, QI, Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News For You.
Josh also has a degree in linguistics at the University of Manchester.
Although Josh was born in Hammersmith his formative years were spent in the lovely County of Devon. He grew up in Haytor Vale and attended South Dartmoor Community College, just outside of Newton Abbot.
Josh has been involved in raising money to help with funds to education institutions in Devon, raising £10,000 for South Dartmoor Community College in Ashburton, when he did a comedy show for the cause.
12. Charles Courtenay
It's no surprise that the Earl of Devon is from the area, but it may be a surprise that he is a childhood friend of Chris Martin.
Charles spent 10 years working as a barrister in California before moving back in 2014 to Devon, living in a castle.
He still lives here with his wife and two children.
Some honourable mentions:
13. Serge Pizzorno
The reason Serge has made it onto this Devon list is simply because his mother ‘liked the hospital’ in Newton Abbot and decided to give birth there.
Serge originally had plans of becoming a footballer in his younger years, however, made his breakthrough in the music industry.
He is the songwriter and vocalist for the rock band Kasabian.
The band won Best British Group at the Brit Awards in 2010.
14. Tristan Evans
The drummer of the boy band The Vamps, Tristan, grew up in Exeter.
He started his musical journey aged just seven, when he first began learning drums.
The Vamps have gone on to be a worldwide hit, selling out shows and going on arena tours around the globe.
15. Charles Dickens
Charles drew much inspiration for his books from Devon.
His parents lived in Alphington, which is where he began first writing about his famous character Nicholas Nickleby.
He is said to have taken inspiration for a few of his characters from people he met while in Devon.
Dickens' love for the county is evident, and he even called Exeter ‘the most beautiful city in this most beautiful of English counties’.
16. Samuel James Gallagher
Aside from sharing a last name with the famous singers Liam and Noel, Samuel is an English footballer who plays as a striker for Blackburn Rovers.
He was born in Credition Devon and later started football at the Plymouth Argyle youth academy, Gallagher then moved to Southampton FC in 2012 and even earned a call-up to the first team.