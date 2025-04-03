An eighties tribute band will be performing in Tavistock this Spring.
Alright 80’s will feature legend covers from bands such as The Police, Guns n’ Roses, Van Halen, Stevie Wonder and Toto.
The performance will take place in the Tavistock Wharf on Saturday, April 12, at 8.30pm.
Like all other Alright 80’s shows, the gig will be made up of two sets and over 20 songs from well known icons.
After Tavistock the band will be rocking the stage in Weston Super Mare, Wolverhampton and Oxfordshire.
All ages are able to attend but under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult.