Children impressed in their debut junior field gun race to show off their teamwork and determination to a huge crowd.
Pupils from St Andrew's CofE Academy in Buckland Monachorum, roused the crowd with their competitive spirit as their newly formed field gun crew took part in the schools’ Armed Forces Day event on Plymouth Hoe on Saturday, June 27.
Despite being the least experienced team the pupils delivered an outstanding performance as they assembled and pulled a wheeled mini-replica cannon across a course as part of the celebrations of the British Armed Forces community.
Organised by the Future Fit charity, the Junior Field Gun Competition has become one of the region's largest primary school sporting events, with more than 30 schools.
Designed to promote physical activity, teamwork, resilience and wellbeing, the project gives children the chance to develop confidence, communication and leadership skills.
The competition forms part of St Andrew's commitment to providing opportunities beyond the classroom that help pupils develop confidence and the character skills that will support them throughout their lives.
Debbie Nunn, headteacher, said: "We couldn't be prouder of our field gun crew. This was their very first competition and, despite having far less training than many of the other teams, they gave absolutely everything. They demonstrated incredible grit from start to finish and represented our school brilliantly. The result was important, but what made us most proud was the way they supported one another."
Tracey Cleverly, schools’ trust lead at the Learning Academy Partnership, said: "Experiences like this help children discover what they are capable of. Taking on a new challenge, working together as a team and showing determination in the face of more experienced competitors are exactly the kinds of opportunities that build confidence and character.
“We are delighted to see St Andrew's embracing opportunities that help every child grow both in and beyond the classroom."
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