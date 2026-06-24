West Devon Borough Council has renewed its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant to support Armed Forces personnel, including veterans, reservists and their families.
In celebration of Armed Forces Week, which runs from June 22 to 27, the council is highlighting the support available to the armed forces community and showcasing the positive impact of the Covenant on veterans' and their families' lives.
Leader of West Devon Borough Council, Cllr Mandy Ewings, said: "We have a lot of service personnel, military families and veterans within our communities. It is important we do our level best to support them after all they have done to protect our country. It is our commitment that we will ensure they are equally treated in the borough.”
The initiatives within the Armed Forces Covenant include a commitment to helping those leaving the Armed Forces transition into civilian employment, providing advice on housing for the families of those in the forces, a dedicated web page providing essential information and resources for veterans, reservists, and their families and promoting opportunities for forces leavers within the borough.
The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly and are not disadvantaged in their day-to-day lives.
Information about events, how to get involved and how to offer support can be found on the www.armedforcesday.org.uk website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.