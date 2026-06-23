Bus company Stagecoach will be honouring the country’s Armed Forces community this coming weekend by offering free travel across its network to serving military personnel, service families, veterans and cadets.
The initiative will take place over the Armed Forces Day weekend, on 27 and 28 June and apply to all Stagecoach bus services across the UK, excluding services operated by Falcon, Transport for London (TfL), and the Bee Network.
Peter Knight, managing director of Stagecoach South West, said: “Our Armed Forces have given so much to protect our country, and offering free travel over this weekend is just a small gesture of our immense gratitude. We want to make it as easy as possible for our service people, past and present, to attend local events and celebrate with their communities.
“Through our Veterans Network, we are dedicated to ensuring Stagecoach remains a deeply supportive environment for the military community, both as passengers and as valued colleagues.”
To access free travel, serving members of the military should wear their uniform or present a valid military ID card, and veterans should present a veteran’s badge or military medal.
This initiative extends Stagecoach’s gesture of offered free travel to military personnel and veterans on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.
The endeavour is supported by the company’s Veterans Network – a colleague-led group established to give veterans and service family members at Stagecoach a platform to connect, raise awareness, and help influence the business in becoming a more inclusive and supportive employer.
Stagecoach received the Armed Forces Covenant Gold Award in 2024 for its work with the Armed Forces and broader communities.
Stagecoach has been a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant since March 2015, which formally recognises the value and contributions of serving military, veterans, reservists and military families to communities and businesses across the UK.
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