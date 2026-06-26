The Box in Plymouth has been named Museum of the Year 2026 by the Art Fund – described as “the UK’s most prestigious museum award”.
Leaders said it was “a landmark moment for the city’s growing national cultural profile”.
The accolade, awarded to one outstanding museum or gallery, celebrates ambition, innovation and meaningful community impact, recognising institutions that are transforming the way people experience culture.
Victoria Pomery, CEO of The Box, Cllr Jemima Laing (Lab, Stoke), Plymouth City Council cabinet member for culture, and members of The Box team were presented with the £120,000 prize by broadcaster and judge June Sarpong OBE at a ceremony aboard Cutty Sark in Greenwich yesterday (Thursday, June 25).
The Box Plymouth was opened by Plymouth City Council in September 2020 following a £48 million capital investment and has won a host of awards and special commendations since then.
It has welcomed more than 1.3 million visits and said to have delivered over £100 million in health and wellbeing benefits in its first five years of operation.
The museum and art gallery was selected for its “bold vision”, inspiring exhibitions and deep commitment to telling Plymouth’s stories to local audiences and visitors from across the UK and beyond.
Judges praised The Box as “a true jewel in the crown of the South West”, recognising both the quality of its programme and its meaningful engagement with communities across the city.
Three artist-led projects that took place in 2025 particularly impressed the judging panel. Artist Osman Yousefzada transformed how The Box engaged with colonial histories with his When Will We Be Good Enough? exhibition (November 2024 – March 2025). Artist Jyll Bradley’s Running and Returning exhibition (April – November 2025) showed how artists can make archives accessible and personally meaningful. Jeremy Deller’s Hello Sailor! (July 2025), as part of The National Gallery’s Triumph of Art bicentenary celebration, brought collections into the public realm with spectacular joy.
Cllr Laing said: “It is a huge privilege to be the culture portfolio holder for Plymouth and I am so incredibly proud that The Box has been recognised as Art Fund Museum of the Year.
“This award is a testament to the vision, creativity and dedication of everyone involved – from the exceptional team and volunteers to our partners and communities. The Box has become a place where Plymouth’s stories are celebrated, where people come together and where culture belongs to everyone.
“This achievement shines a national spotlight on our city and everything it has to offer. I hope every Plymothian can feel part of this extraordinarily proud moment. It shows what happens when a local authority values and, vitally, funds it.
“Being there with the Box team to see Victoria Pomery receive the award is a moment I will remember for a long time to come. “
Victoria Pomery said: “This award belongs to our incredible team, partners, volunteers and the communities we serve. From the very beginning, The Box has been about creating a place where everyone feels welcome and where Plymouth’s rich and diverse stories can be shared and celebrated. This recognition highlights the difference culture can make to people’s lives and to the city as a whole.
“The £120,000 prize will allow us to go even further – reaching new audiences, strengthening our work with communities and ensuring The Box continues to be a space where culture truly belongs to everyone.”
It follows hot the heels of the of The Box being chosen as the museum in residence at No 10 Downing Street and a hugely successful exhibition celebrating the work of much-loved artist Beryl Cook who spent the last 40 years of her life living and painting in Plymouth.
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