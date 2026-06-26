Three artist-led projects that took place in 2025 particularly impressed the judging panel. Artist Osman Yousefzada transformed how The Box engaged with colonial histories with his When Will We Be Good Enough? exhibition (November 2024 – March 2025). Artist Jyll Bradley’s Running and Returning exhibition (April – November 2025) showed how artists can make archives accessible and personally meaningful. Jeremy Deller’s Hello Sailor! (July 2025), as part of The National Gallery’s Triumph of Art bicentenary celebration, brought collections into the public realm with spectacular joy.