Addressing the nation just after 9.30am this morning he said six years ago he inherited a Labour party that was “politically, financially and morally bankrupt” and that the party should be proud of what it had achieved in the two years since winning the election. All eyes are now on Andy Burnham, the former popular Labour mayor of Greater Manchester and the favourite to succeed Sir Keir, who returned to parliament as the new MP for Makerfield after he was elected last week in massive victory over Reform UK.