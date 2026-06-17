Central Devon MP Mel Stride has raised the alarm over proposals from Natural England which he says could “devastate” traditional grazing on Dartmoor and put its historic semi-wild pony herds at serious risk.
Describing the plans as “total madness”, Sir Mel said the government must step in immediately.
“This is total madness from another unaccountable quango. The government must overrule Natural England and stop it immediately,” he said.
“I am deeply concerned about the impact this will have on both the pony population and the wider Dartmoor landscape.”
The proposals – expected to be introduced through new grazing contracts as early as late 2026 – would significantly reduce overall livestock grazing on the moor by up to 75 per cent.
Dartmoor’s semi-wild ponies would be counted within those limits, fundamentally changing how grazing pressure is allocated.
Critics say the shift risks forcing farmers into impossible choices between maintaining traditional pony herds or prioritising cattle and sheep to remain economically viable.
Sir Mel warned the consequences could be far-reaching: “This could leave farming families facing impossible decisions. It risks reshaping Dartmoor in a way that undermines both livelihoods and long-established conservation practices.”
Under the proposed framework, grazing limits would apply to “cattle and/or ponies” – a change from historic arrangements where ponies were often treated separately due to their recognised role in conservation grazing. Concerns have been raised that this could unintentionally incentivise a reduction in pony numbers.
The MP also highlighted long-standing ecological concerns, noting that Dartmoor ponies play an important role in managing invasive vegetation such as Molinia grass and supporting biodiversity across the moor. Their decline, he warned, could have unintended environmental consequences.
Sir Mel added: “This is an ancient landscape shaped over centuries by free-roaming ponies. Once they’re gone, they don’t come back.”
He also pointed to a previous government-commissioned review into Dartmoor’s future, which advised against any measures likely to reduce pony numbers, recognising their value as “invaluable conservation grazers”.
Sir Mel is now calling on ministers to intervene urgently and pause implementation of the proposals pending an independent ecological review.
He said: “The government must act. Overrule this decision, protect Dartmoor, and stand up for the communities and animals that define it.”
Labour MP for Exeter Steve Race has also called for clarity from the government about where the moorland ponies stand in stocking quotas on the moor.
“The Dartmoor semi-wild ponies are an iconic part of the national park, and vital for our goal to improve biodiversity, and important to our culture and tourism,” he said.
“It’s imperative that Natural England now commits to implementing the Fursdon Review in full - including recommendation 27, removing ponies from the overall livestock numbers.
“The government - including the Prime Minister - rightly confirmed that they are against any cull of ponies. If Natural England continue to try to undermine and avoid implementing the Fursdon Review, I’m asking for Defra ministers to direct them to protect the ponies.
“For too long Natural England have muddled this issue, and avoided taking responsibility. Clarity to protect the Dartmoor ponies is now absolutely vital.”
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