A DOUBLE-decker bus caught alight in Callington this morning, Monday, prompting a swift response from firefighters from across the area.
Crews from Saltash and Liskeard were called to Launceston Road at 8.54am after reports of a Stagecoach bus well alight.
On arrival, firefighters found the vehicle in flames and immediately set about bringing the blaze under control.
Four firefiighters wearing breathing apparatus fought the blaze with high-pressure hose jets.
They worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading further, bringing the incident under control before it could impact on surrounding property or cause extended traffic hold ups.
No injuries have been reported.
Stagecoach has been approached for comment.
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