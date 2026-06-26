The Prince of Wales has promised to reinvest rental income from Dartmoor Prison back into Princetown, following fears for the future of the village.
Prince William, who heads up the Duchy of Cornwall estate, has asked that income he receives from the assets will be spent on regenerating the local community instead of benefiting him personally.
Even though it is empty of prisoners, the prison still generates £1.5m in rent because it is on Duchy land. Dartmoor Prison has been closed since 2024 for health and safety reasons due to high levels of radon gas, forcing the relocation of inmates and staff.
The jail’s closure and that of the former Dartmoor National Park visitor centre last year has cast a cloud over the socio-economic health of the village. Villagers passed on their concerns to the Duchy that they would lose jobs and businesses and their worries have been listened to.
A spokesman for Prince William said he recognises the closure has caused concern for the vitality of the community. Therefore, the village should benefit from the rental income from now on.
This good news comes soon after the Duchy announced the former visitor centre will re-open as a combined cafe and arts venue.
The Princetown plan comes as the Duchy of Cornwall has published its 2026 Integrated Impact Report, setting out a new strategy with a £500m investment over the next decade into five area, including Dartmoor and Princetown.
The report highlights investment in housing, nature recovery, farming, net zero and local economies.
As part of the wider investment, the Duchy will launch a community-led regeneration fund which will be managed in partnership with the community and focused on delivering long-term social, economic and environmental benefits, from supporting community facilities and local businesses to nature recovery across the area.
Will Bax, Duchy secretary and keeper of the records, said: “Over 12 months, we have created space for reflection, listening and discussion with partners, colleagues, tenants and those who challenge us. Through these conversations, a clear theme emerged. The Duchy can now make bold decisions and use its assets, capital and influence more deliberately to support positive social and environmental outcomes.
“We see growing pressures on multiple fronts, from the need for good homes and stronger local economies to restoring nature and responding faster to climate change. In response, we are willing to take bold decisions to transform our communities and to do more, to go further and to make a meaningful difference, for generations to come.
“Our purpose is to deliver resilient, vibrant and prosperous communities and ecosystems, now and into the future. By using our resources thoughtfully and responsibly, we can help drive positive change while securing a sustainable financial future.”
Progress has also continued on environmental initiatives with £5.5m invested across the estate including net zero, future farming and woodland programmes. On Dartmoor, the Duchy is working with partners on a 20-year vision for landscape and nature recovery, with peatland restoration and doubling Duchy-managed temperate rainforest by the early 2040s.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.